Estimated values
2004 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$3,133
|$3,426
|Clean
|$2,324
|$2,806
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,773
|$2,153
|$2,358
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,499
|$1,647
2004 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,246
|$2,928
|$3,300
|Clean
|$2,007
|$2,623
|$2,957
|Average
|$1,531
|$2,012
|$2,272
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,401
|$1,586
2004 Pontiac Bonneville GXP 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,731
|$3,207
|$3,468
|Clean
|$2,442
|$2,872
|$3,108
|Average
|$1,862
|$2,204
|$2,388
|Rough
|$1,283
|$1,535
|$1,667