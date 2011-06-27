Estimated values
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,174
|$1,707
|$2,003
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,505
|$1,766
|Average
|$750
|$1,102
|$1,292
|Rough
|$467
|$698
|$819
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$1,734
|$2,032
|Clean
|$1,051
|$1,529
|$1,792
|Average
|$763
|$1,119
|$1,311
|Rough
|$475
|$709
|$831
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$1,498
|$1,771
|Clean
|$880
|$1,321
|$1,562
|Average
|$639
|$966
|$1,143
|Rough
|$398
|$612
|$724
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,048
|$1,542
|$1,814
|Clean
|$922
|$1,360
|$1,599
|Average
|$670
|$995
|$1,171
|Rough
|$417
|$630
|$742