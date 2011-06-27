Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Montana 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,109
|$1,657
|$1,924
|Clean
|$1,011
|$1,511
|$1,761
|Average
|$815
|$1,218
|$1,435
|Rough
|$619
|$925
|$1,109
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Trans Sport 4dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,680
|$1,947
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,532
|$1,782
|Average
|$832
|$1,235
|$1,452
|Rough
|$632
|$938
|$1,122
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Trans Sport Montana 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,069
|$1,582
|$1,832
|Clean
|$975
|$1,442
|$1,677
|Average
|$786
|$1,163
|$1,367
|Rough
|$597
|$884
|$1,056
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Trans Sport 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,085
|$1,639
|$1,911
|Clean
|$989
|$1,494
|$1,749
|Average
|$797
|$1,205
|$1,425
|Rough
|$605
|$915
|$1,102