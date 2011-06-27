Estimated values
2016 Porsche Boxster 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,720
|$33,177
|$36,862
|Clean
|$28,808
|$32,173
|$35,691
|Average
|$26,982
|$30,166
|$33,350
|Rough
|$25,157
|$28,159
|$31,009
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Boxster S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,476
|$40,718
|$45,240
|Clean
|$35,356
|$39,486
|$43,804
|Average
|$33,115
|$37,023
|$40,930
|Rough
|$30,875
|$34,559
|$38,057
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,048
|$53,491
|$57,294
|Clean
|$48,511
|$51,873
|$55,475
|Average
|$45,437
|$48,636
|$51,836
|Rough
|$42,363
|$45,400
|$48,197
Estimated values
2016 Porsche Boxster GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,461
|$49,895
|$52,664
|Clean
|$46,003
|$48,386
|$50,991
|Average
|$43,088
|$45,367
|$47,647
|Rough
|$40,173
|$42,348
|$44,302