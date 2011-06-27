Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,277
|$34,919
|$35,719
|Clean
|$33,626
|$34,256
|$35,036
|Average
|$32,323
|$32,929
|$33,670
|Rough
|$31,021
|$31,603
|$32,304
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,297
|$37,996
|$38,866
|Clean
|$36,589
|$37,274
|$38,123
|Average
|$35,171
|$35,831
|$36,637
|Rough
|$33,754
|$34,387
|$35,150
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,922
|$40,670
|$41,602
|Clean
|$39,164
|$39,898
|$40,806
|Average
|$37,647
|$38,353
|$39,215
|Rough
|$36,130
|$36,808
|$37,624
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,001
|$43,805
|$44,809
|Clean
|$42,184
|$42,973
|$43,952
|Average
|$40,549
|$41,309
|$42,239
|Rough
|$38,915
|$39,645
|$40,525
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,522
|$30,209
|$31,063
|Clean
|$28,961
|$29,636
|$30,469
|Average
|$27,839
|$28,488
|$29,281
|Rough
|$26,718
|$27,340
|$28,093
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,216
|$27,263
|$28,555
|Clean
|$25,718
|$26,745
|$28,009
|Average
|$24,722
|$25,709
|$26,917
|Rough
|$23,725
|$24,674
|$25,825
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,746
|$29,157
|$30,895
|Clean
|$27,219
|$28,603
|$30,304
|Average
|$26,164
|$27,495
|$29,122
|Rough
|$25,110
|$26,388
|$27,941
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,775
|$27,411
|$28,201
|Clean
|$26,267
|$26,890
|$27,662
|Average
|$25,249
|$25,849
|$26,583
|Rough
|$24,232
|$24,807
|$25,505
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,418
|$28,959
|$29,633
|Clean
|$27,878
|$28,409
|$29,066
|Average
|$26,798
|$27,309
|$27,933
|Rough
|$25,719
|$26,209
|$26,799
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,489
|$32,127
|$32,922
|Clean
|$30,891
|$31,517
|$32,293
|Average
|$29,694
|$30,297
|$31,034
|Rough
|$28,498
|$29,076
|$29,774
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,663
|$32,256
|$32,996
|Clean
|$31,061
|$31,643
|$32,365
|Average
|$29,858
|$30,418
|$31,103
|Rough
|$28,655
|$29,192
|$29,841
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,509
|$24,797
|$26,385
|Clean
|$23,063
|$24,326
|$25,880
|Average
|$22,169
|$23,384
|$24,871
|Rough
|$21,276
|$22,442
|$23,862
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,102
|$31,683
|$32,410
|Clean
|$30,511
|$31,081
|$31,790
|Average
|$29,329
|$29,878
|$30,551
|Rough
|$28,147
|$28,674
|$29,311
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,004
|$41,771
|$42,728
|Clean
|$40,224
|$40,977
|$41,911
|Average
|$38,666
|$39,391
|$40,277
|Rough
|$37,108
|$37,804
|$38,643
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,378
|$39,097
|$39,993
|Clean
|$37,649
|$38,354
|$39,228
|Average
|$36,191
|$36,869
|$37,698
|Rough
|$34,732
|$35,384
|$36,169
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,028
|$34,769
|$36,913
|Clean
|$32,400
|$34,109
|$36,208
|Average
|$31,145
|$32,788
|$34,796
|Rough
|$29,890
|$31,467
|$33,384
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,990
|$26,476
|$27,084
|Clean
|$25,496
|$25,973
|$26,566
|Average
|$24,508
|$24,967
|$25,530
|Rough
|$23,521
|$23,962
|$24,494
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,533
|$29,320
|$32,739
|Clean
|$26,029
|$28,763
|$32,113
|Average
|$25,021
|$27,649
|$30,861
|Rough
|$24,012
|$26,535
|$29,609