Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,277$34,919$35,719
Clean$33,626$34,256$35,036
Average$32,323$32,929$33,670
Rough$31,021$31,603$32,304
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,297$37,996$38,866
Clean$36,589$37,274$38,123
Average$35,171$35,831$36,637
Rough$33,754$34,387$35,150
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,922$40,670$41,602
Clean$39,164$39,898$40,806
Average$37,647$38,353$39,215
Rough$36,130$36,808$37,624
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,001$43,805$44,809
Clean$42,184$42,973$43,952
Average$40,549$41,309$42,239
Rough$38,915$39,645$40,525
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,522$30,209$31,063
Clean$28,961$29,636$30,469
Average$27,839$28,488$29,281
Rough$26,718$27,340$28,093
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,216$27,263$28,555
Clean$25,718$26,745$28,009
Average$24,722$25,709$26,917
Rough$23,725$24,674$25,825
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,746$29,157$30,895
Clean$27,219$28,603$30,304
Average$26,164$27,495$29,122
Rough$25,110$26,388$27,941
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,775$27,411$28,201
Clean$26,267$26,890$27,662
Average$25,249$25,849$26,583
Rough$24,232$24,807$25,505
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,418$28,959$29,633
Clean$27,878$28,409$29,066
Average$26,798$27,309$27,933
Rough$25,719$26,209$26,799
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,489$32,127$32,922
Clean$30,891$31,517$32,293
Average$29,694$30,297$31,034
Rough$28,498$29,076$29,774
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,663$32,256$32,996
Clean$31,061$31,643$32,365
Average$29,858$30,418$31,103
Rough$28,655$29,192$29,841
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,509$24,797$26,385
Clean$23,063$24,326$25,880
Average$22,169$23,384$24,871
Rough$21,276$22,442$23,862
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,102$31,683$32,410
Clean$30,511$31,081$31,790
Average$29,329$29,878$30,551
Rough$28,147$28,674$29,311
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,004$41,771$42,728
Clean$40,224$40,977$41,911
Average$38,666$39,391$40,277
Rough$37,108$37,804$38,643
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,378$39,097$39,993
Clean$37,649$38,354$39,228
Average$36,191$36,869$37,698
Rough$34,732$35,384$36,169
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,028$34,769$36,913
Clean$32,400$34,109$36,208
Average$31,145$32,788$34,796
Rough$29,890$31,467$33,384
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,990$26,476$27,084
Clean$25,496$25,973$26,566
Average$24,508$24,967$25,530
Rough$23,521$23,962$24,494
Estimated values
2019 Nissan Titan S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,533$29,320$32,739
Clean$26,029$28,763$32,113
Average$25,021$27,649$30,861
Rough$24,012$26,535$29,609
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Nissan Titan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,326 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,326 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Nissan Titan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Nissan Titan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,063 for one in "Clean" condition and about $24,326 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Nissan Titan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Nissan Titan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Nissan Titan ranges from $21,276 to $26,385, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Nissan Titan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.