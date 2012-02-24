Used 1990 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me

  • 1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6
    used

    1993 Toyota Pickup Deluxe V6

    189,230 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6
    used

    1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6

    146,765 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX
    used

    1994 Toyota Pickup DX

    168,989 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

  • 1994 Toyota Pickup DX
    used

    1994 Toyota Pickup DX

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,716

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Pickup

See all 40 reviews
It's been fun!
ryanclowe29,02/24/2012
My father bought this very basic truck new for $6988 as a loss leader in late 1989. We are talking a vinyl bench seat, no AC, no power steering, and no radio. He put a lot of really tough short trips on it and didn't do much for maintenance except change the oil. I inherited it in 1997 with less than 100K miles and though it hadn't had any problems, it already needed a new clutch. Despite that, it remained reliable- a clutch master cylinder in 2000 and new radiator in 2001 at 133K. It started leaking out of the front seal a little at about 180K. Finally, at 196K, it's tough life caught up to it and it blew the head gasket Not bad, all things considering. Now it has 230K on it and
