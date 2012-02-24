Used 1990 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me
- 189,230 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,900
- 146,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,900
- 168,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$16,716
ryanclowe29,02/24/2012
My father bought this very basic truck new for $6988 as a loss leader in late 1989. We are talking a vinyl bench seat, no AC, no power steering, and no radio. He put a lot of really tough short trips on it and didn't do much for maintenance except change the oil. I inherited it in 1997 with less than 100K miles and though it hadn't had any problems, it already needed a new clutch. Despite that, it remained reliable- a clutch master cylinder in 2000 and new radiator in 2001 at 133K. It started leaking out of the front seal a little at about 180K. Finally, at 196K, it's tough life caught up to it and it blew the head gasket Not bad, all things considering. Now it has 230K on it and