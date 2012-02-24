Used 1990 Toyota Pickup for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1994 Toyota Pickup for your consideration. It is powered by a 3.0L V6 which is paired with an automatic transmission and sends power to the wheels through a two-speed transfer case. These Toyota Pickups are known for their reliability and longevity and with this example coming out of the West Coast it is in great condition. The exterior is finished in a clean Garnet Pearl over a grey cloth interior. Exterior features include chrome bumpers, Prime Designs hood bug deflector, and plastic Toyota bedliner. The truck rides on 15-inch wheels wrapped in Wild Country Radial XTX tires. With power steering, power brakes, and air conditioning this truck is sure a dream to drive. The interior is exceptionally clean and overall a very pleasant place to be. Not only does this truck look great, but it is also extremely capable when it comes to driving in offroad or extreme weather conditions. Toyota trucks like this are becoming more and more desirable due to their size, capabilities, and reliability, and finding an example comparable to this is going to be a challenge. Now is your chance to take home this wonderful truck today. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Toyota Pickup DX V6 with AWD/4WD, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4TAVN13D9RZ238106

Stock: P4328 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

