Used 1990 Toyota Pickup Consumer Reviews
It's been fun!
My father bought this very basic truck new for $6988 as a loss leader in late 1989. We are talking a vinyl bench seat, no AC, no power steering, and no radio. He put a lot of really tough short trips on it and didn't do much for maintenance except change the oil. I inherited it in 1997 with less than 100K miles and though it hadn't had any problems, it already needed a new clutch. Despite that, it remained reliable- a clutch master cylinder in 2000 and new radiator in 2001 at 133K. It started leaking out of the front seal a little at about 180K. Finally, at 196K, it's tough life caught up to it and it blew the head gasket Not bad, all things considering. Now it has 230K on it and
Best truck for the money period, will do anything you ask of it and more!
I feel my faithful little toyota deserves some recognition and hopefully I can help ease the decision of someone looking to purchase a cheap, economical, and ultra reliable truck to do... pretty much anything. No you won't be winning drag races against newer full size trucks with V8's nor will you be towing your 45' luxury motor home however what you can do is way more than anyone would imagine. Those in auto mechanic scene know how amazing the little 22R 4 cylinder motor is and thats why these trucks are so sought after now. I purchased my truck 8 years ago and consistently haul over 1000lbs of cargo, and have run it hard since I bought it with 87,000 miles, it now has 178k running strong.
Reliable truck
This has been one of the most reliable trucks I have owned. I can let it sit for a long time and it starts right up and runs as should. Truck is 25+ years old and everything works as is should.
best buy
great truck for the home owner make trips to lowes very easy, very dependable, would not trade this truck for anything!
Simply The Best
I purchased this truck new in August 1990. Its been nothing short of spectacular. Ive owned five fords three Chevys and none of them began to match the performance of this vehicle. The original cost was reasonable. The overall performance has been exceptional. It ahs been absolutely reliable., and the cost of operation is very manageable. Currently it has 160,000 flawless miles to its credit. This is an ultra simple vehicle without any of the bells and whistles that make so many of todays trucks a nightmare. I honestly expect it to run for another twenty years without little more then routine maintenance.
