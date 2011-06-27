Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$1,754
|$1,814
|Clean
|$1,449
|$1,598
|$1,660
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,286
|$1,351
|Rough
|$884
|$975
|$1,043
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,967
|$2,127
|$2,180
|Clean
|$1,792
|$1,938
|$1,995
|Average
|$1,443
|$1,561
|$1,624
|Rough
|$1,093
|$1,183
|$1,253
Estimated values
1995 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,738
|$1,900
|$1,958
|Clean
|$1,583
|$1,732
|$1,792
|Average
|$1,274
|$1,394
|$1,459
|Rough
|$965
|$1,057
|$1,126