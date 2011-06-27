Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue GLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,630
|$3,023
|$3,248
|Clean
|$2,323
|$2,676
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,709
|$1,982
|$2,130
|Rough
|$1,096
|$1,288
|$1,384
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue GL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,449
|$2,751
|$2,926
|Clean
|$2,163
|$2,436
|$2,591
|Average
|$1,592
|$1,804
|$1,919
|Rough
|$1,020
|$1,173
|$1,247
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$2,741
|$2,959
|Clean
|$2,087
|$2,427
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,536
|$1,798
|$1,940
|Rough
|$984
|$1,169
|$1,261