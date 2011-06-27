Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$1,905
|$2,189
|Clean
|$1,183
|$1,682
|$1,939
|Average
|$863
|$1,237
|$1,439
|Rough
|$543
|$792
|$939
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,395
|$1,967
|$2,254
|Clean
|$1,228
|$1,737
|$1,997
|Average
|$896
|$1,277
|$1,482
|Rough
|$564
|$817
|$967
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LSS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,052
|$2,352
|Clean
|$1,286
|$1,812
|$2,083
|Average
|$938
|$1,333
|$1,546
|Rough
|$590
|$853
|$1,009
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,074
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,301
|$1,831
|$2,103
|Average
|$949
|$1,347
|$1,561
|Rough
|$597
|$862
|$1,019