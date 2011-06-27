Estimated values
1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$1,969
|$2,286
|Clean
|$1,225
|$1,738
|$2,019
|Average
|$891
|$1,276
|$1,483
|Rough
|$557
|$813
|$948
1991 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$1,785
|$2,080
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,576
|$1,836
|Average
|$799
|$1,156
|$1,349
|Rough
|$499
|$737
|$862