Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,862
|$3,211
|$3,417
|Clean
|$2,526
|$2,838
|$3,019
|Average
|$1,854
|$2,093
|$2,222
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,348
|$1,425
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,957
|$3,380
|$3,627
|Clean
|$2,610
|$2,987
|$3,204
|Average
|$1,916
|$2,203
|$2,358
|Rough
|$1,222
|$1,419
|$1,513