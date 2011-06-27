Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Colt DL 4dr Wagon 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$1,637
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,110
|$1,446
|$1,628
|Average
|$812
|$1,066
|$1,204
|Rough
|$515
|$686
|$779
1990 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,387
|$1,681
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,223
|$1,486
|$1,628
|Average
|$895
|$1,095
|$1,204
|Rough
|$567
|$704
|$779
1990 Plymouth Colt 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$952
|$1,530
|$1,841
|Clean
|$839
|$1,352
|$1,628
|Average
|$614
|$997
|$1,204
|Rough
|$389
|$641
|$779
1990 Plymouth Colt GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,035
|$1,559
|$1,841
|Clean
|$912
|$1,378
|$1,628
|Average
|$668
|$1,016
|$1,204
|Rough
|$423
|$653
|$779
1990 Plymouth Colt Vista 4dr Wagon with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,310
|$1,655
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,463
|$1,628
|Average
|$846
|$1,078
|$1,204
|Rough
|$536
|$693
|$779
1990 Plymouth Colt DL 4dr Wagon with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,136
|$1,595
|$1,841
|Clean
|$1,002
|$1,410
|$1,628
|Average
|$733
|$1,039
|$1,204
|Rough
|$464
|$668
|$779
1990 Plymouth Colt GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,590
|$1,841
|Clean
|$989
|$1,405
|$1,628
|Average
|$724
|$1,036
|$1,204
|Rough
|$459
|$666
|$779