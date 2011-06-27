Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,504
|$4,089
|$4,417
|Clean
|$3,094
|$3,621
|$3,913
|Average
|$2,275
|$2,685
|$2,906
|Rough
|$1,456
|$1,749
|$1,898
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Laser 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,980
|$3,531
|$3,838
|Clean
|$2,632
|$3,126
|$3,400
|Average
|$1,935
|$2,318
|$2,525
|Rough
|$1,239
|$1,510
|$1,650
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Laser RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,296
|$3,869
|$4,189
|Clean
|$2,911
|$3,426
|$3,712
|Average
|$2,141
|$2,540
|$2,756
|Rough
|$1,370
|$1,655
|$1,801
Estimated values
1992 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,775
|$4,376
|$4,712
|Clean
|$3,334
|$3,875
|$4,175
|Average
|$2,451
|$2,873
|$3,100
|Rough
|$1,569
|$1,871
|$2,025