Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,586
|$2,130
|$2,404
|Clean
|$1,397
|$1,881
|$2,129
|Average
|$1,019
|$1,383
|$1,580
|Rough
|$641
|$885
|$1,031
Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LSS 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,335
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,600
|$2,062
|$2,298
|Average
|$1,167
|$1,516
|$1,706
|Rough
|$735
|$970
|$1,113
Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,231
|$2,514
|Clean
|$1,469
|$1,970
|$2,227
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,449
|$1,653
|Rough
|$674
|$927
|$1,079
Estimated values
1996 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LSS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$2,393
|$2,689
|Clean
|$1,585
|$2,113
|$2,382
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,554
|$1,768
|Rough
|$728
|$994
|$1,154