Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$1,854
|$2,139
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,637
|$1,894
|Average
|$830
|$1,204
|$1,406
|Rough
|$522
|$770
|$918
Estimated values
1993 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$1,965
|$2,261
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,735
|$2,003
|Average
|$886
|$1,276
|$1,487
|Rough
|$558
|$817
|$970