Estimated values
1998 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,692
|$2,194
|$2,446
|Clean
|$1,491
|$1,938
|$2,167
|Average
|$1,089
|$1,427
|$1,610
|Rough
|$687
|$915
|$1,052
Estimated values
1998 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,752
|$2,266
|$2,522
|Clean
|$1,544
|$2,002
|$2,235
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,473
|$1,660
|Rough
|$712
|$945
|$1,085