Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,394
|$2,783
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,115
|$2,466
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,557
|$1,832
|Rough
|$660
|$999
|$1,198
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,460
|$2,811
|Clean
|$1,554
|$2,173
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,600
|$1,850
|Rough
|$716
|$1,026
|$1,210
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,085
|$2,635
|$2,908
|Clean
|$1,838
|$2,328
|$2,577
|Average
|$1,342
|$1,713
|$1,914
|Rough
|$847
|$1,099
|$1,251
Estimated values
1998 Pontiac Bonneville SLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,744
|$2,424
|$2,768
|Clean
|$1,537
|$2,141
|$2,452
|Average
|$1,123
|$1,576
|$1,822
|Rough
|$708
|$1,011
|$1,191