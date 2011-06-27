Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Aztek Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$1,701
|$1,924
|Clean
|$1,130
|$1,525
|$1,729
|Average
|$871
|$1,175
|$1,340
|Rough
|$612
|$825
|$950
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Aztek GT Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$1,713
|$1,908
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,537
|$1,715
|Average
|$916
|$1,184
|$1,329
|Rough
|$644
|$831
|$942
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Aztek GT AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$1,746
|$1,931
|Clean
|$1,233
|$1,566
|$1,735
|Average
|$951
|$1,207
|$1,344
|Rough
|$668
|$847
|$954
Estimated values
2001 Pontiac Aztek AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$1,743
|$1,957
|Clean
|$1,184
|$1,563
|$1,759
|Average
|$912
|$1,204
|$1,363
|Rough
|$641
|$845
|$967