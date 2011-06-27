Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$907
|$1,526
|$1,865
|Clean
|$798
|$1,346
|$1,645
|Average
|$580
|$985
|$1,204
|Rough
|$361
|$624
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,568
|$1,865
|Clean
|$905
|$1,383
|$1,645
|Average
|$657
|$1,012
|$1,204
|Rough
|$409
|$641
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera International 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,055
|$1,599
|$1,898
|Clean
|$928
|$1,410
|$1,674
|Average
|$674
|$1,032
|$1,225
|Rough
|$420
|$654
|$776
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$890
|$1,520
|$1,865
|Clean
|$783
|$1,340
|$1,645
|Average
|$568
|$981
|$1,204
|Rough
|$354
|$621
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera SL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,003
|$1,559
|$1,865
|Clean
|$883
|$1,374
|$1,645
|Average
|$641
|$1,006
|$1,204
|Rough
|$399
|$637
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera International 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,641
|$1,946
|Clean
|$956
|$1,447
|$1,716
|Average
|$694
|$1,059
|$1,256
|Rough
|$433
|$671
|$796
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$932
|$1,535
|$1,865
|Clean
|$820
|$1,354
|$1,645
|Average
|$596
|$991
|$1,204
|Rough
|$371
|$628
|$763
Estimated values
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera S Cruiser 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,542
|$1,865
|Clean
|$835
|$1,359
|$1,645
|Average
|$607
|$995
|$1,204
|Rough
|$378
|$630
|$763