2018 Nissan Versa Note Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa Note SR 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,880$11,566$13,535
Clean$9,648$11,297$13,204
Average$9,182$10,760$12,542
Rough$8,716$10,224$11,880
Sell my 2018 Nissan Versa Note with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Versa Note near you
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,846$10,405$12,225
Clean$8,637$10,163$11,926
Average$8,220$9,681$11,328
Rough$7,804$9,198$10,730
Sell my 2018 Nissan Versa Note with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Versa Note near you
2018 Nissan Versa Note S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,311$9,815$11,570
Clean$8,115$9,587$11,287
Average$7,724$9,131$10,721
Rough$7,332$8,676$10,155
Sell my 2018 Nissan Versa Note with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Versa Note near you
2018 Nissan Versa Note SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,182$11,728$13,541
Clean$9,942$11,456$13,209
Average$9,463$10,912$12,547
Rough$8,983$10,367$11,885
Sell my 2018 Nissan Versa Note with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Versa Note near you
2018 Nissan Versa Note S 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,468$10,045$11,885
Clean$8,268$9,812$11,595
Average$7,869$9,346$11,013
Rough$7,470$8,880$10,432
Sell my 2018 Nissan Versa Note with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Versa Note near you
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,993$10,636$12,552
Clean$8,781$10,389$12,245
Average$8,357$9,895$11,631
Rough$7,933$9,402$11,017
Sell my 2018 Nissan Versa Note with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Versa Note near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan Versa Note on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Versa Note with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,268 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,812 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Versa Note is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Versa Note with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,268 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,812 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan Versa Note, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Versa Note with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,268 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,812 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan Versa Note. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan Versa Note and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan Versa Note ranges from $7,470 to $11,885, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan Versa Note is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.