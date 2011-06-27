Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa Note SR 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,880
|$11,566
|$13,535
|Clean
|$9,648
|$11,297
|$13,204
|Average
|$9,182
|$10,760
|$12,542
|Rough
|$8,716
|$10,224
|$11,880
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,846
|$10,405
|$12,225
|Clean
|$8,637
|$10,163
|$11,926
|Average
|$8,220
|$9,681
|$11,328
|Rough
|$7,804
|$9,198
|$10,730
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa Note S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,311
|$9,815
|$11,570
|Clean
|$8,115
|$9,587
|$11,287
|Average
|$7,724
|$9,131
|$10,721
|Rough
|$7,332
|$8,676
|$10,155
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa Note SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,182
|$11,728
|$13,541
|Clean
|$9,942
|$11,456
|$13,209
|Average
|$9,463
|$10,912
|$12,547
|Rough
|$8,983
|$10,367
|$11,885
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa Note S 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,468
|$10,045
|$11,885
|Clean
|$8,268
|$9,812
|$11,595
|Average
|$7,869
|$9,346
|$11,013
|Rough
|$7,470
|$8,880
|$10,432
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Versa Note SV 4dr Hatchback w/Prod. End 05/18 (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,993
|$10,636
|$12,552
|Clean
|$8,781
|$10,389
|$12,245
|Average
|$8,357
|$9,895
|$11,631
|Rough
|$7,933
|$9,402
|$11,017