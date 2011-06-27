Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Bravada Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,003
|$3,246
|Clean
|$2,278
|$2,719
|$2,943
|Average
|$1,805
|$2,150
|$2,336
|Rough
|$1,331
|$1,582
|$1,729
Estimated values
2003 Oldsmobile Bravada AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$3,094
|$3,341
|Clean
|$2,355
|$2,801
|$3,029
|Average
|$1,866
|$2,215
|$2,405
|Rough
|$1,376
|$1,630
|$1,780