Used 2002 Toyota Highlander SUV Consumer Reviews

200k Miles on Mine! virginiagirl1 , 07/07/2012 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this car new in 2002 and now have 200,000 miles on it, which to me is amazing. I've owned a couple of Toyotas in the past (Celica, Corolla, Camry), but this one has lasted the longest. No problems except AC knob broke last year and cost $900 to repair/replace (had to remove dash to replace a knob? That doesn't make sense to me). I know it's on borrowed time, so am looking to replace soon....Also own a 2008 HL limited, but I like this "original" better. Report Abuse

One of the best cars I've ever owned D. Quarrell , 09/26/2016 Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this car new in '02 and have put over 260,000 miles on it and don't regret the purchase ever and would consider buying another '02 Highlander to replace it (with fewer miles, of course, maybe 150,000 if I could afford it). Has never let us down. Vehicles like this justify Toyota's "can't kill 'em" reputation, not to mention the loyalty of long-term Toyota owners (bought my first one in '71). [Update] - At 273,000 miles, my opinion hasn’t changed. Have had to replace a few parts that most cars don’t live long enough to need, but “fair wear & tear” is fair. Still love the car, still think it’s the best ever. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bad Engine! jbass5 , 01/25/2014 Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 21 of 23 people found this review helpful "We bought our Highlander four years ago and have loved it til now. It seems there are a batch of Toyota 6cyl engines with bad valve seals. Toyota was repairing these engines until 2010. They absolve themselves after a vehicle is 8 years old. We bought our Highlander in 2010 with only 87000mi. It now has 133000mi. Now in the last six months the engine consumes large quantities of oil. The symptom of these engines with bad seals is they consume oil when driven at highway speeds. A service mgr at the local Toyota dealer confirmed this valve seal problem when I described the pattern of oil consumption, a $2700. repair at the dealer if it is still repairable! the six seals cost $6 each!" -I wrote the review above four years ago and we still have our '02 Highlander. We have not fixed the valve seal problem but live with it. It seems only to be an issue on the highway during which it will consume a quart of oil with each tank of gas! Other than that it is a great vehicle.. We have had few maintenance problems and is incredibly reliable and worry free. Fuel economy is not great, high teens around town and barely over 20 mpg on the highway but i believe this is in line with every other suv of this era. i have to praise Toyota for the durability of the suspension which is still firm and tight and holding up much better than other cars I have owned. If not for the valve seal issue I would rate this vehicle 5+stars! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It finally died at 230K miles Keisha M. , 09/13/2016 Limited AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my blue Highlander from the dealership, I was the 2nd owner. I got it at 59,000 miles and it just died on my about a month ago at 230,000+ miles. I absolutely loved this car. I previously owned a Toyota 4Runner (V6) and loved that car too, had it at college and it was a great, safe vehicle that I used to pile my college friends into when we went out. I was constantly on the highway with a lead foot and never had a problem with that. I didn't expect that much from the Highlander but I found out, it was just as reliable at the 4Runner but with a smoother ride. I never had an issue with the engine, but I maintain my cars very well. Also, this Highlander got me through 4 blizzards in the DC/MD/VA area without an issue, and I never hesitated to take it out on the snowy roads, it was actually pretty fun. Car had an awesome amount of get up and go and loved to "race" faster cars who would sleep on me at the light. Lol. My car engine died and I am still not willing to give it up. It just got a brand new battery and four new tires before it died. I plan on finding a new engine eventually and keeping it for my son to drive when he's ready. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse