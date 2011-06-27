Estimated values
2009 Saturn VUE XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,966
|$3,484
|$3,802
|Clean
|$2,791
|$3,273
|$3,566
|Average
|$2,442
|$2,853
|$3,095
|Rough
|$2,093
|$2,433
|$2,625
Estimated values
2009 Saturn VUE XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,126
|$3,654
|$3,979
|Clean
|$2,942
|$3,434
|$3,732
|Average
|$2,574
|$2,993
|$3,240
|Rough
|$2,206
|$2,552
|$2,747
Estimated values
2009 Saturn VUE XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,998
|$3,517
|$3,836
|Clean
|$2,821
|$3,304
|$3,598
|Average
|$2,468
|$2,880
|$3,123
|Rough
|$2,115
|$2,456
|$2,648
Estimated values
2009 Saturn VUE Red Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,158
|$3,689
|$4,014
|Clean
|$2,972
|$3,466
|$3,765
|Average
|$2,600
|$3,021
|$3,268
|Rough
|$2,228
|$2,576
|$2,771
Estimated values
2009 Saturn VUE XE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,786
|$3,291
|$3,600
|Clean
|$2,622
|$3,093
|$3,377
|Average
|$2,294
|$2,695
|$2,932
|Rough
|$1,966
|$2,298
|$2,486
Estimated values
2009 Saturn VUE Red Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,282
|$3,820
|$4,150
|Clean
|$3,089
|$3,589
|$3,893
|Average
|$2,702
|$3,128
|$3,379
|Rough
|$2,316
|$2,667
|$2,865
Estimated values
2009 Saturn VUE XR 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,929
|$3,444
|$3,760
|Clean
|$2,756
|$3,237
|$3,527
|Average
|$2,411
|$2,821
|$3,061
|Rough
|$2,067
|$2,405
|$2,596