  1. Home
  2. smart
  3. smart fortwo
  4. Used 2016 smart fortwo
  5. Appraisal value

2016 smart fortwo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,906$7,738$9,655
Clean$5,686$7,454$9,280
Average$5,246$6,888$8,530
Rough$4,806$6,321$7,779
Sell my 2016 smart fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart fortwo near you
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,075$7,959$9,931
Clean$5,849$7,667$9,546
Average$5,396$7,085$8,774
Rough$4,943$6,502$8,002
Sell my 2016 smart fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart fortwo near you
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,253$8,191$10,221
Clean$6,020$7,891$9,824
Average$5,554$7,292$9,029
Rough$5,088$6,692$8,235
Sell my 2016 smart fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart fortwo near you
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo proxy 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,013$7,877$9,830
Clean$5,789$7,589$9,448
Average$5,341$7,012$8,684
Rough$4,892$6,435$7,920
Sell my 2016 smart fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart fortwo near you
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,021$7,887$9,842
Clean$5,796$7,598$9,460
Average$5,348$7,021$8,695
Rough$4,899$6,443$7,930
Sell my 2016 smart fortwo with EdmundsShop for a used smart fortwo near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 smart fortwo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,686 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,454 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a smart fortwo is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,686 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,454 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 smart fortwo, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 smart fortwo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,686 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,454 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 smart fortwo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 smart fortwo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 smart fortwo ranges from $4,806 to $9,655, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 smart fortwo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.