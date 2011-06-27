Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo pure 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,906
|$7,738
|$9,655
|Clean
|$5,686
|$7,454
|$9,280
|Average
|$5,246
|$6,888
|$8,530
|Rough
|$4,806
|$6,321
|$7,779
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo prime 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,075
|$7,959
|$9,931
|Clean
|$5,849
|$7,667
|$9,546
|Average
|$5,396
|$7,085
|$8,774
|Rough
|$4,943
|$6,502
|$8,002
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo electric drive coupe 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,253
|$8,191
|$10,221
|Clean
|$6,020
|$7,891
|$9,824
|Average
|$5,554
|$7,292
|$9,029
|Rough
|$5,088
|$6,692
|$8,235
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo proxy 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,013
|$7,877
|$9,830
|Clean
|$5,789
|$7,589
|$9,448
|Average
|$5,341
|$7,012
|$8,684
|Rough
|$4,892
|$6,435
|$7,920
Estimated values
2016 smart fortwo passion 2dr Hatchback (.9L 3cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,021
|$7,887
|$9,842
|Clean
|$5,796
|$7,598
|$9,460
|Average
|$5,348
|$7,021
|$8,695
|Rough
|$4,899
|$6,443
|$7,930