Estimated values
2001 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,037
|$3,050
|$3,581
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,706
|$3,183
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,018
|$2,387
|Rough
|$867
|$1,330
|$1,591
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,899
|$5,070
|$6,207
|Clean
|$2,566
|$4,498
|$5,517
|Average
|$1,900
|$3,354
|$4,138
|Rough
|$1,234
|$2,210
|$2,758
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan w/Bucket Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,368
|$3,522
|$4,126
|Clean
|$2,096
|$3,125
|$3,667
|Average
|$1,552
|$2,330
|$2,750
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,535
|$1,833
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan w/Bench Seats (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,048
|$3,228
|$3,846
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,864
|$3,419
|Average
|$1,342
|$2,136
|$2,564
|Rough
|$872
|$1,407
|$1,709