Consumer Rating
(14)
1991 Toyota Cressida Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Cressida.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best buy luxury in Australia
7mge,04/07/2010
Ive now owned my Cressida for 2 years and it is as smooth and responsive as when I first got it. I bought it for 3200 with 100000 km on the clock, man what a car! I wouldn't sell it for any amount. Its the most comfortable yet powerful car Ive ever been in and I've worked with cars for years. It's like an $80,000 Benz with Toyota badging and I got one for just over 3 grand! Go figure! All I can say is thanks for depreciation because I couldn't have paid $40,000 for this car back in '91 in a million years, It's still worth 40,000 in my eyes. It's made me realize that no car is worth the money they ask for them new. The cressida was ahead of its time and no one could afford them back in '91.
ICON
car dude,08/21/2008
Ive looked into these cars with university student like research intent and have found them to be faultless on most parts. This would have to be the best car ever made as a mid priced mass produced vehicle. The overall design is impeccable with seals for everything - no wonder it's so quiet. Sound proofing rivaled by no other! Engine performance is more than adequate. This thing scares me when under full throttle - the engine gets angry and slings you forward at pace with an aggressive rumble (while still trying to maintain smooth gear transitions). Aside from that it's so quiet I think it's cut out. Handles exceptionally well for its build-body roll can be sea-sickening. Awesome machine.
Best car ever made!
Krysia,07/09/2010
This is the best car ever made! My mechanic says the engine should get 500,000 miles. I've had work done at 210,000 miles, ac compressor, water pump, oil lines cleaned, etc. It is not good in snow if you are in traffic, but great if you are alone on the roads or people are traveling over 10 mph. (I've never understood the 4 wheel drivers or front wheel drivers who drive 5 mph in snow.)
love my cressida
cress91*,03/18/2009
Bought it in 92, still driving it. Took it to a mechanic at Irving, tx and quite sure, he traded the outside grille to a cheap plastic grille. Can someone verify if the original grille is metal? I remember polishing the metal t logo. All in all, one of best cars I ever owned.
See all 14 reviews of the 1991 Toyota Cressida
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Toyota Cressida Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota Cressida is offered in the following submodels: Cressida Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota Cressida?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Toyota Cressidas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Toyota Cressida for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota Cressida.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota Cressidas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Cressida for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,797.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,838.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Cressida for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,937.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,534.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Toyota Cressida?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

