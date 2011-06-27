1991 Toyota Cressida Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$663 - $1,599
Used Cressida for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota Cressida.
Most helpful consumer reviews
7mge,04/07/2010
Ive now owned my Cressida for 2 years and it is as smooth and responsive as when I first got it. I bought it for 3200 with 100000 km on the clock, man what a car! I wouldn't sell it for any amount. Its the most comfortable yet powerful car Ive ever been in and I've worked with cars for years. It's like an $80,000 Benz with Toyota badging and I got one for just over 3 grand! Go figure! All I can say is thanks for depreciation because I couldn't have paid $40,000 for this car back in '91 in a million years, It's still worth 40,000 in my eyes. It's made me realize that no car is worth the money they ask for them new. The cressida was ahead of its time and no one could afford them back in '91.
car dude,08/21/2008
Ive looked into these cars with university student like research intent and have found them to be faultless on most parts. This would have to be the best car ever made as a mid priced mass produced vehicle. The overall design is impeccable with seals for everything - no wonder it's so quiet. Sound proofing rivaled by no other! Engine performance is more than adequate. This thing scares me when under full throttle - the engine gets angry and slings you forward at pace with an aggressive rumble (while still trying to maintain smooth gear transitions). Aside from that it's so quiet I think it's cut out. Handles exceptionally well for its build-body roll can be sea-sickening. Awesome machine.
Krysia,07/09/2010
This is the best car ever made! My mechanic says the engine should get 500,000 miles. I've had work done at 210,000 miles, ac compressor, water pump, oil lines cleaned, etc. It is not good in snow if you are in traffic, but great if you are alone on the roads or people are traveling over 10 mph. (I've never understood the 4 wheel drivers or front wheel drivers who drive 5 mph in snow.)
cress91*,03/18/2009
Bought it in 92, still driving it. Took it to a mechanic at Irving, tx and quite sure, he traded the outside grille to a cheap plastic grille. Can someone verify if the original grille is metal? I remember polishing the metal t logo. All in all, one of best cars I ever owned.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Toyota Cressida features & specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Cressida
Related Used 1991 Toyota Cressida info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019