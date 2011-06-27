Ive now owned my Cressida for 2 years and it is as smooth and responsive as when I first got it. I bought it for 3200 with 100000 km on the clock, man what a car! I wouldn't sell it for any amount. Its the most comfortable yet powerful car Ive ever been in and I've worked with cars for years. It's like an $80,000 Benz with Toyota badging and I got one for just over 3 grand! Go figure! All I can say is thanks for depreciation because I couldn't have paid $40,000 for this car back in '91 in a million years, It's still worth 40,000 in my eyes. It's made me realize that no car is worth the money they ask for them new. The cressida was ahead of its time and no one could afford them back in '91.

