Used 1991 Toyota Cressida Consumer Reviews

Best buy luxury in Australia 7mge , 04/07/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ive now owned my Cressida for 2 years and it is as smooth and responsive as when I first got it. I bought it for 3200 with 100000 km on the clock, man what a car! I wouldn't sell it for any amount. Its the most comfortable yet powerful car Ive ever been in and I've worked with cars for years. It's like an $80,000 Benz with Toyota badging and I got one for just over 3 grand! Go figure! All I can say is thanks for depreciation because I couldn't have paid $40,000 for this car back in '91 in a million years, It's still worth 40,000 in my eyes. It's made me realize that no car is worth the money they ask for them new. The cressida was ahead of its time and no one could afford them back in '91.

ICON car dude , 08/21/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Ive looked into these cars with university student like research intent and have found them to be faultless on most parts. This would have to be the best car ever made as a mid priced mass produced vehicle. The overall design is impeccable with seals for everything - no wonder it's so quiet. Sound proofing rivaled by no other! Engine performance is more than adequate. This thing scares me when under full throttle - the engine gets angry and slings you forward at pace with an aggressive rumble (while still trying to maintain smooth gear transitions). Aside from that it's so quiet I think it's cut out. Handles exceptionally well for its build-body roll can be sea-sickening. Awesome machine.

Best car ever made! Krysia , 07/09/2010 5 of 10 people found this review helpful This is the best car ever made! My mechanic says the engine should get 500,000 miles. I've had work done at 210,000 miles, ac compressor, water pump, oil lines cleaned, etc. It is not good in snow if you are in traffic, but great if you are alone on the roads or people are traveling over 10 mph. (I've never understood the 4 wheel drivers or front wheel drivers who drive 5 mph in snow.)

love my cressida cress91* , 03/18/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought it in 92, still driving it. Took it to a mechanic at Irving, tx and quite sure, he traded the outside grille to a cheap plastic grille. Can someone verify if the original grille is metal? I remember polishing the metal t logo. All in all, one of best cars I ever owned.