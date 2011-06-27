Bought this car new, and it has been a pleasure to own for fourteen years. It remains good looking to me despite the years, and I still find it fun to drive, as it is quiet and handles very well. It has been very reliable, with the possible exception of the need to replace the air-conditioning evaporator, although that might be effect of the South Florida climate more than anything else, as I had the same problem with several other cars I have owned here. I can't really bring myself to get rid of this car.

