1990 Toyota Cressida Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$769 - $1,855
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
pakamac,01/02/2003
I bought this car as an insurance write- off. It had been front-ended and subsequently rebuilt. After checking with the body shop (who supplied me with the maintenance records from day 1) I realized theat Cressidas were built like tanks! Controls felt like new (35000 km on car). Nice surprise - newer motor with 50000 km installed when car rebuilt. This car was to have been just a "beater" until we could afford something better for wife but has become primary transportation and will be restored to as new over next couple of years. If you find a good 1998-91 Cressida at any price, BUY IT! You won't be disappointed.
card,03/12/2004
Bought this car new, and it has been a pleasure to own for fourteen years. It remains good looking to me despite the years, and I still find it fun to drive, as it is quiet and handles very well. It has been very reliable, with the possible exception of the need to replace the air-conditioning evaporator, although that might be effect of the South Florida climate more than anything else, as I had the same problem with several other cars I have owned here. I can't really bring myself to get rid of this car.
RoadWarrior06,12/19/2006
If you eat up cars like I do driving 50k miles a year you have no business wasting big dollars on high priced new cars. Still want style and comfort, look to the Cressida - it is a poor mans Lexus and the build quality is excellent. If you can find one in good shape and take care of it, it will last 240k or more. I am getting 26 mph highway with mine which is good for a 3.0 6 cyl The seat comfort and ride handling made a 1000 mile trip back from where I bought it seem easy. This car was way ahead of its time when it came out in 1989 and 1992 was the last year for the Cressida. The Avalon was its replacement.
90Cressida,09/09/2002
We had this car since it was new, and it still runs great. As long as you keep up with the maintenance, the car will give you great cruising comfort. Last TOYOTA 4 door with an Inline 6 and Rear wheel drive.
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
