  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Cressida
  4. Used 1990 Toyota Cressida
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1990 Toyota Cressida Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Toyota Cressida for Sale
List Price Estimate
$769 - $1,855
Used Cressida for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Toyota Cressida.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Cat I Ever Owned!
pakamac,01/02/2003
I bought this car as an insurance write- off. It had been front-ended and subsequently rebuilt. After checking with the body shop (who supplied me with the maintenance records from day 1) I realized theat Cressidas were built like tanks! Controls felt like new (35000 km on car). Nice surprise - newer motor with 50000 km installed when car rebuilt. This car was to have been just a "beater" until we could afford something better for wife but has become primary transportation and will be restored to as new over next couple of years. If you find a good 1998-91 Cressida at any price, BUY IT! You won't be disappointed.
Many Years of Reliability
card,03/12/2004
Bought this car new, and it has been a pleasure to own for fourteen years. It remains good looking to me despite the years, and I still find it fun to drive, as it is quiet and handles very well. It has been very reliable, with the possible exception of the need to replace the air-conditioning evaporator, although that might be effect of the South Florida climate more than anything else, as I had the same problem with several other cars I have owned here. I can't really bring myself to get rid of this car.
Still one of the best for the money
RoadWarrior06,12/19/2006
If you eat up cars like I do driving 50k miles a year you have no business wasting big dollars on high priced new cars. Still want style and comfort, look to the Cressida - it is a poor mans Lexus and the build quality is excellent. If you can find one in good shape and take care of it, it will last 240k or more. I am getting 26 mph highway with mine which is good for a 3.0 6 cyl The seat comfort and ride handling made a 1000 mile trip back from where I bought it seem easy. This car was way ahead of its time when it came out in 1989 and 1992 was the last year for the Cressida. The Avalon was its replacement.
The Lexus before Lexus
90Cressida,09/09/2002
We had this car since it was new, and it still runs great. As long as you keep up with the maintenance, the car will give you great cruising comfort. Last TOYOTA 4 door with an Inline 6 and Rear wheel drive.
See all 14 reviews of the 1990 Toyota Cressida
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1990 Toyota Cressida features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Toyota Cressida

Used 1990 Toyota Cressida Overview

The Used 1990 Toyota Cressida is offered in the following submodels: Cressida Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Toyota Cressida?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Toyota Cressidas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Toyota Cressida for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Toyota Cressida.

Can't find a used 1990 Toyota Cressidas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Cressida for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,879.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,488.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Cressida for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,882.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Toyota Cressida?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Cressida lease specials

Related Used 1990 Toyota Cressida info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles