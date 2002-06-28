  1. Home
1992 Toyota Cressida

1992 Toyota Cressida
Toyota Cressida years
1992
1991
1990
1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Toyota Cressida.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • comfort
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Love this car
Linda,

My car is now 16 years old and running like a top. I love the look and comfort of it and can't even think about getting another car, even though it has 240,000 miles on it. I've never had any major expenses, just routine maintenance. People offer to buy it frequently, but I'm told 300,000 miles is pretty much assured and 500,000 miles is not uncommon, so I'll just try and see.

5 out of 5 stars, The Cressida
The Man,

This is a very good car.

4.625 out of 5 stars, my best car
Georgie,

I believe that this is a real sleeper. I did research and found out that an in- line 6 cylinder engine is the toughest engine of its kind. Toyota did their homework well when dropping a Supra engine into a 4 door sedan. If it only had double wishbone front suspension, like its stable mate Supra, It would be a great handling car.

4.625 out of 5 stars, It just won't die
RWM,

Original owner of CA-bought Cressida. Still looks new inside and out with 165K miles. Disappointed in performance (probably due to to CA emissions) compared to most of today's sedans - looking into new "chip" and/or Supra turbo charger. I test drive new cars ~every two years, haven't found anything <$70K worth buying to replace it with and I refuse to buy a car that costs more then my first home.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

FAQ

Is the Toyota Cressida a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1992 Cressida both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Cressida fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Cressida gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Cressida has 12.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Cressida. Learn more

Is the Toyota Cressida reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Cressida is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cressida. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cressida's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1992 Toyota Cressida a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1992 Toyota Cressida is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1992 Cressida is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1992 Toyota Cressida?

The least-expensive 1992 Toyota Cressida is the 1992 Toyota Cressida 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Toyota Cressida?

    If you're interested in the Toyota Cressida, the next question is, which Cressida model is right for you? Cressida variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Cressida models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

