Used 1990 Toyota Cressida for Sale Near Me

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Cressida
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Cressida
14 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.9
Report abuse
pakamac, 01/02/2003
I bought this car as an insurance write- off. It had been front-ended and subsequently rebuilt. After checking with the body shop (who supplied me with the maintenance records from day 1) I realized theat Cressidas were built like tanks! Controls felt like new (35000 km on car). Nice surprise - newer motor with 50000 km installed when car rebuilt. This car was to have been just a "beater" until we could afford something better for wife but has become primary transportation and will be restored to as new over next couple of years. If you find a good 1998-91 Cressida at any price, BUY IT! You won't be disappointed.
