Used 1990 Toyota Cressida for Sale Near Me

Cressida Reviews & Specs

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Cressida

Overall Consumer Rating
4.914 Reviews
Best Cat I Ever Owned!
pakamac,01/02/2003
I bought this car as an insurance write- off. It had been front-ended and subsequently rebuilt. After checking with the body shop (who supplied me with the maintenance records from day 1) I realized theat Cressidas were built like tanks! Controls felt like new (35000 km on car). Nice surprise - newer motor with 50000 km installed when car rebuilt. This car was to have been just a "beater" until we could afford something better for wife but has become primary transportation and will be restored to as new over next couple of years. If you find a good 1998-91 Cressida at any price, BUY IT! You won't be disappointed.
