Used 2013 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

Great affordable, reliable, commuter car. kt1204 , 06/30/2013 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Bought the 2013 Corolla S. I'll admit, it's not a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. If you want that, pay the extra $$$. But, it doesn't claim to be a strong, powerful, luxury sedan. It's a reliable, affordable, sedan that will last for years and years. Perfect commuter for long drives, plenty of power for me.....unless you plan on driving 90 mph +, which I don't. Great gas mileage and this car will continue to pay for itself long after it's time due to how reliable it is. I was surprised that it even came with a "touch screen" sound system for a basic Toyota sedan. Enjoy the gas mileage and buy a luxury car if that's what you want.

So far so good! jasonmontreal , 05/31/2013 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I recently replaced a Nissan Versa with the Toyota Corolla. So far, it has been an excellent decision! As the badging of this car is a little different in Canada, the model I bought is the base CE with the available moonroof convenience package. I saw no reason to spend more for the S, as my car has all options I could ever want. It seems that most user reviews mention lack of styling and boring driving experience. I will admit that this is not a sporty car and it does not offer the driving feel of a Mazda 3. However, I don't think the Corolla has ever tried to do anything other than what it does best - being a reliable, safe, comfortable, fuel-efficient and practical way to get around.

Better then the Elantra lysandra25 , 03/05/2013 24 of 26 people found this review helpful If this helps in anyway, i had a new 2012 elantra which needless to say sucked. Yea all it has on this car is probably fuel economy and modern interior, but corolla hands down beats the elantra bc of the QUALITY. Toyotas are way more dependable and this car is sturdy and i love it. My old car for a brand new car actually had loose wire issues so i brought it to the dealer 4 times for numerous issues. ( getting stuck in park/ drive). Suspension sucks as well, car slips alot. Can barely go over 60 on the highway over few bumps with out noticing slips . So to me corolla s is AWESOME! No slips..great suspension, very comfortable to me and i dont have to worry which is the best peace of mind :)

Great buy Kody , 03/13/2016 L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great car overall great on gas and low maintenance car. Not top quality but overall a great gas car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value