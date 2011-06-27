Used 2011 Toyota Corolla Sedan Consumer Reviews

Sensible Choice sn04 , 11/22/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful My disclaimer is that I have brand bias. My previous car was a '98 Corolla that I drove for 7 years, and it was so good to me (died once due to the battery; always started at the first turn). Purchasing a 2011 seemed a safe decision. I researched comparable contenders: Honda, Mazda, and was actually excited about the Chevy Cruze (but unenthused about the reviews for it). No, the Corolla hasn't improved much in 13 years, and it may not have great options, but I know I can trust this car. It hides nothing and delivers exactly what you expect. Report Abuse

Looking forward to a long relationship gascostsalot , 06/19/2011 29 of 30 people found this review helpful I looked over many cars and narrowed 'em down to the Ford Focus and Toyota Corolla. The 2012 Focus is all new styling for body and auto transmission. The front of this Focus looks cheesy and isn't functional, being nothing more than mostly a bug catcher. A new, double clutch auto transmission, worried me also - no track record regarding functionality and durability. The Focus gas cover was cheap plastic with matching body paint. The Corolla I chose was an S model. I've owned for 1 month. This had the 16" wheels I liked. The steering is TOO responsive, but i'm used to it now. Terrific gas mileage at 31mpg driving 75-80mph. Comfortable. Too much static creating vinyl and plastic inside tho. Report Abuse

worth and reliable car rax11 , 08/14/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have RAV 4, and my previous car was corrolla. My wife needed another car, Initially I thought I will buy different make, I researched its competitors, CIVIC 2012, Hyundai elelantra, sentra, mazda 3, subaru impreza. I test drove back to back all of them. I felt driving on highways is smoother than sentra, mazda 3, elantra, almost equal to civic, impreza. Interior definitely some of its competitors are better like elantra, mazda 3 and civic. Exterior its not eye catching but it is stylish. We got corrolla LE apprx 2000$ less compared to its competitors price with same features We drove around 5000 miles so far, it is giving 37 mpg, in the city it drops to 36.5. very happy with this car. Report Abuse

Whats wrong with comfort jdchopin , 07/31/2011 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I have tested and driving and owned Honda Accords (nice car but the year I had it, they engine light for low oil didnt come on until you were already out.. hence the car burned out.. nice..) and I have owned Civics and felt like I was driving a speedy but bumpy car, and the recent Mazda 3 with the larger 2+ engine, and BOY did that have nice power and luxury items.. and I just bought a Corolla. You know why? None of those other cars, though sporty and full of styling ideas, and lots of toys, drive as nice or as quietly. And it has great safety features. That seems to be discounted too quickly for flash and speed and I got really tired of the bumpy drives of my Civic and especially my M3. Report Abuse