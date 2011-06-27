Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,682
|$16,038
|$18,573
|Clean
|$13,199
|$15,486
|$17,892
|Average
|$12,234
|$14,382
|$16,530
|Rough
|$11,269
|$13,278
|$15,167
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,182
|$17,610
|$20,235
|Clean
|$14,647
|$17,004
|$19,493
|Average
|$13,576
|$15,792
|$18,009
|Rough
|$12,505
|$14,579
|$16,525
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,539
|$15,884
|$18,406
|Clean
|$13,061
|$15,337
|$17,731
|Average
|$12,106
|$14,244
|$16,381
|Rough
|$11,151
|$13,150
|$15,031
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,571
|$19,160
|$21,961
|Clean
|$15,986
|$18,500
|$21,156
|Average
|$14,817
|$17,181
|$19,545
|Rough
|$13,649
|$15,862
|$17,934
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,522
|$14,846
|$17,335
|Clean
|$12,080
|$14,335
|$16,700
|Average
|$11,197
|$13,313
|$15,428
|Rough
|$10,314
|$12,291
|$14,157
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,383
|$14,722
|$17,226
|Clean
|$11,947
|$14,215
|$16,594
|Average
|$11,073
|$13,202
|$15,331
|Rough
|$10,200
|$12,188
|$14,067
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,967
|$17,421
|$20,069
|Clean
|$14,439
|$16,821
|$19,333
|Average
|$13,383
|$15,622
|$17,862
|Rough
|$12,328
|$14,423
|$16,390