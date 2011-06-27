  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2016 Subaru Outback
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,682$16,038$18,573
Clean$13,199$15,486$17,892
Average$12,234$14,382$16,530
Rough$11,269$13,278$15,167
Sell my 2016 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,182$17,610$20,235
Clean$14,647$17,004$19,493
Average$13,576$15,792$18,009
Rough$12,505$14,579$16,525
Sell my 2016 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,539$15,884$18,406
Clean$13,061$15,337$17,731
Average$12,106$14,244$16,381
Rough$11,151$13,150$15,031
Sell my 2016 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,571$19,160$21,961
Clean$15,986$18,500$21,156
Average$14,817$17,181$19,545
Rough$13,649$15,862$17,934
Sell my 2016 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,522$14,846$17,335
Clean$12,080$14,335$16,700
Average$11,197$13,313$15,428
Rough$10,314$12,291$14,157
Sell my 2016 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,383$14,722$17,226
Clean$11,947$14,215$16,594
Average$11,073$13,202$15,331
Rough$10,200$12,188$14,067
Sell my 2016 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2016 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,967$17,421$20,069
Clean$14,439$16,821$19,333
Average$13,383$15,622$17,862
Rough$12,328$14,423$16,390
Sell my 2016 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,335 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,335 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,335 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Subaru Outback ranges from $10,314 to $17,335, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.