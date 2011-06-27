Estimated values
2019 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,326
|$16,274
|$18,725
|Clean
|$14,070
|$15,988
|$18,380
|Average
|$13,557
|$15,417
|$17,690
|Rough
|$13,045
|$14,846
|$17,000
Estimated values
2019 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,321
|$15,216
|$17,600
|Clean
|$13,083
|$14,949
|$17,276
|Average
|$12,606
|$14,415
|$16,627
|Rough
|$12,130
|$13,881
|$15,979
Estimated values
2019 Kia Optima SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,872
|$20,946
|$23,572
|Clean
|$18,535
|$20,579
|$23,137
|Average
|$17,860
|$19,843
|$22,269
|Rough
|$17,185
|$19,108
|$21,400
Estimated values
2019 Kia Optima EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,500
|$17,536
|$20,100
|Clean
|$15,223
|$17,228
|$19,730
|Average
|$14,668
|$16,613
|$18,989
|Rough
|$14,114
|$15,997
|$18,249