Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,128
|$12,677
|$14,876
|Clean
|$9,539
|$11,950
|$13,998
|Average
|$8,361
|$10,496
|$12,244
|Rough
|$7,183
|$9,043
|$10,489
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,264
|$10,516
|$12,452
|Clean
|$7,783
|$9,913
|$11,718
|Average
|$6,822
|$8,707
|$10,249
|Rough
|$5,861
|$7,501
|$8,780
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,247
|$11,848
|$14,082
|Clean
|$8,709
|$11,168
|$13,252
|Average
|$7,633
|$9,810
|$11,591
|Rough
|$6,558
|$8,451
|$9,930
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,832
|$10,061
|$11,975
|Clean
|$7,376
|$9,484
|$11,269
|Average
|$6,465
|$8,330
|$9,857
|Rough
|$5,554
|$7,177
|$8,444
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,112
|$11,495
|$13,548
|Clean
|$8,582
|$10,836
|$12,749
|Average
|$7,522
|$9,517
|$11,151
|Rough
|$6,462
|$8,199
|$9,553
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,772
|$10,013
|$11,938
|Clean
|$7,320
|$9,439
|$11,234
|Average
|$6,416
|$8,290
|$9,826
|Rough
|$5,512
|$7,142
|$8,418
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,796
|$10,020
|$11,932
|Clean
|$7,343
|$9,446
|$11,228
|Average
|$6,436
|$8,297
|$9,821
|Rough
|$5,529
|$7,148
|$8,413
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,932
|$10,180
|$12,110
|Clean
|$7,470
|$9,596
|$11,396
|Average
|$6,548
|$8,429
|$9,968
|Rough
|$5,625
|$7,261
|$8,539
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,712
|$9,943
|$11,859
|Clean
|$7,264
|$9,373
|$11,159
|Average
|$6,367
|$8,232
|$9,761
|Rough
|$5,470
|$7,092
|$8,362
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,173
|$10,409
|$12,334
|Clean
|$7,698
|$9,812
|$11,607
|Average
|$6,747
|$8,619
|$10,152
|Rough
|$5,797
|$7,425
|$8,697
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,247
|$11,619
|$13,665
|Clean
|$8,709
|$10,953
|$12,859
|Average
|$7,633
|$9,621
|$11,247
|Rough
|$6,558
|$8,288
|$9,636
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,961
|$10,163
|$12,057
|Clean
|$7,498
|$9,580
|$11,346
|Average
|$6,572
|$8,415
|$9,924
|Rough
|$5,646
|$7,249
|$8,502