Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,128$12,677$14,876
Clean$9,539$11,950$13,998
Average$8,361$10,496$12,244
Rough$7,183$9,043$10,489
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,264$10,516$12,452
Clean$7,783$9,913$11,718
Average$6,822$8,707$10,249
Rough$5,861$7,501$8,780
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 3.6R 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,247$11,848$14,082
Clean$8,709$11,168$13,252
Average$7,633$9,810$11,591
Rough$6,558$8,451$9,930
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,832$10,061$11,975
Clean$7,376$9,484$11,269
Average$6,465$8,330$9,857
Rough$5,554$7,177$8,444
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,112$11,495$13,548
Clean$8,582$10,836$12,749
Average$7,522$9,517$11,151
Rough$6,462$8,199$9,553
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,772$10,013$11,938
Clean$7,320$9,439$11,234
Average$6,416$8,290$9,826
Rough$5,512$7,142$8,418
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,796$10,020$11,932
Clean$7,343$9,446$11,228
Average$6,436$8,297$9,821
Rough$5,529$7,148$8,413
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,932$10,180$12,110
Clean$7,470$9,596$11,396
Average$6,548$8,429$9,968
Rough$5,625$7,261$8,539
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,712$9,943$11,859
Clean$7,264$9,373$11,159
Average$6,367$8,232$9,761
Rough$5,470$7,092$8,362
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,173$10,409$12,334
Clean$7,698$9,812$11,607
Average$6,747$8,619$10,152
Rough$5,797$7,425$8,697
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,247$11,619$13,665
Clean$8,709$10,953$12,859
Average$7,633$9,621$11,247
Rough$6,558$8,288$9,636
Estimated values
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,961$10,163$12,057
Clean$7,498$9,580$11,346
Average$6,572$8,415$9,924
Rough$5,646$7,249$8,502
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,376 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,484 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,376 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,484 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,376 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,484 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Subaru Outback ranges from $5,554 to $11,975, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.