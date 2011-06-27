  1. Home
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$933$1,322$1,514
Clean$832$1,180$1,355
Average$631$895$1,037
Rough$430$609$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,937$2,307
Clean$1,070$1,728$2,064
Average$811$1,311$1,580
Rough$552$893$1,096
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$973$1,582$1,886
Clean$868$1,411$1,688
Average$658$1,070$1,292
Rough$448$729$896
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,116$1,809$2,156
Clean$996$1,614$1,930
Average$755$1,224$1,477
Rough$514$834$1,025
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$989$1,444$1,668
Clean$883$1,288$1,493
Average$669$977$1,143
Rough$455$665$793
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$987$1,538$1,814
Clean$880$1,373$1,624
Average$667$1,041$1,243
Rough$454$709$862
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,003$1,632$1,946
Clean$895$1,456$1,741
Average$679$1,104$1,333
Rough$462$752$924
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,126$1,804$2,143
Clean$1,005$1,610$1,918
Average$762$1,221$1,468
Rough$518$831$1,018
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,039$1,684$2,008
Clean$927$1,502$1,797
Average$703$1,139$1,375
Rough$478$776$954
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$643$1,222$1,514
Clean$574$1,090$1,355
Average$435$826$1,037
Rough$296$563$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,103$1,771$2,106
Clean$984$1,580$1,885
Average$746$1,198$1,443
Rough$508$816$1,001
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,140$1,531$1,721
Clean$1,017$1,366$1,540
Average$771$1,036$1,179
Rough$525$705$818
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$918$1,516$1,814
Clean$819$1,352$1,624
Average$621$1,025$1,243
Rough$423$698$862
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$708$1,243$1,514
Clean$632$1,109$1,355
Average$479$841$1,037
Rough$326$573$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$972$1,579$1,884
Clean$867$1,409$1,686
Average$657$1,068$1,291
Rough$447$728$895
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$835$1,288$1,514
Clean$745$1,149$1,355
Average$564$871$1,037
Rough$384$593$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$854$1,392$1,661
Clean$762$1,242$1,486
Average$577$941$1,138
Rough$393$641$789
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$905$1,348$1,567
Clean$807$1,203$1,403
Average$612$912$1,074
Rough$417$621$745
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$952$1,390$1,606
Clean$850$1,240$1,438
Average$644$941$1,100
Rough$438$641$763
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,344$1,825$2,059
Clean$1,199$1,628$1,843
Average$908$1,234$1,411
Rough$618$841$978
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$988$1,550$1,831
Clean$882$1,383$1,639
Average$668$1,048$1,254
Rough$455$714$870
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,374$2,521$3,100
Clean$1,226$2,249$2,775
Average$929$1,706$2,124
Rough$633$1,162$1,473
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$982$1,527$1,799
Clean$876$1,362$1,610
Average$664$1,033$1,233
Rough$452$704$855
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$716$1,247$1,514
Clean$639$1,113$1,355
Average$484$844$1,037
Rough$330$575$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$821$1,289$1,524
Clean$732$1,150$1,364
Average$555$872$1,044
Rough$378$594$724
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$747$1,257$1,514
Clean$666$1,122$1,355
Average$505$851$1,037
Rough$344$579$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$2,114$2,493
Clean$1,204$1,886$2,232
Average$913$1,430$1,708
Rough$621$974$1,185
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,121$1,803$2,144
Clean$1,000$1,609$1,919
Average$758$1,220$1,469
Rough$516$831$1,019
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $666 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,122 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $666 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,122 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $666 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,122 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series ranges from $344 to $1,514, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.