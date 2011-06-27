Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,322
|$1,514
|Clean
|$832
|$1,180
|$1,355
|Average
|$631
|$895
|$1,037
|Rough
|$430
|$609
|$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,937
|$2,307
|Clean
|$1,070
|$1,728
|$2,064
|Average
|$811
|$1,311
|$1,580
|Rough
|$552
|$893
|$1,096
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$1,582
|$1,886
|Clean
|$868
|$1,411
|$1,688
|Average
|$658
|$1,070
|$1,292
|Rough
|$448
|$729
|$896
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,116
|$1,809
|$2,156
|Clean
|$996
|$1,614
|$1,930
|Average
|$755
|$1,224
|$1,477
|Rough
|$514
|$834
|$1,025
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$989
|$1,444
|$1,668
|Clean
|$883
|$1,288
|$1,493
|Average
|$669
|$977
|$1,143
|Rough
|$455
|$665
|$793
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,538
|$1,814
|Clean
|$880
|$1,373
|$1,624
|Average
|$667
|$1,041
|$1,243
|Rough
|$454
|$709
|$862
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,003
|$1,632
|$1,946
|Clean
|$895
|$1,456
|$1,741
|Average
|$679
|$1,104
|$1,333
|Rough
|$462
|$752
|$924
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,126
|$1,804
|$2,143
|Clean
|$1,005
|$1,610
|$1,918
|Average
|$762
|$1,221
|$1,468
|Rough
|$518
|$831
|$1,018
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,039
|$1,684
|$2,008
|Clean
|$927
|$1,502
|$1,797
|Average
|$703
|$1,139
|$1,375
|Rough
|$478
|$776
|$954
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$643
|$1,222
|$1,514
|Clean
|$574
|$1,090
|$1,355
|Average
|$435
|$826
|$1,037
|Rough
|$296
|$563
|$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,103
|$1,771
|$2,106
|Clean
|$984
|$1,580
|$1,885
|Average
|$746
|$1,198
|$1,443
|Rough
|$508
|$816
|$1,001
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,531
|$1,721
|Clean
|$1,017
|$1,366
|$1,540
|Average
|$771
|$1,036
|$1,179
|Rough
|$525
|$705
|$818
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,516
|$1,814
|Clean
|$819
|$1,352
|$1,624
|Average
|$621
|$1,025
|$1,243
|Rough
|$423
|$698
|$862
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$708
|$1,243
|$1,514
|Clean
|$632
|$1,109
|$1,355
|Average
|$479
|$841
|$1,037
|Rough
|$326
|$573
|$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$972
|$1,579
|$1,884
|Clean
|$867
|$1,409
|$1,686
|Average
|$657
|$1,068
|$1,291
|Rough
|$447
|$728
|$895
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$835
|$1,288
|$1,514
|Clean
|$745
|$1,149
|$1,355
|Average
|$564
|$871
|$1,037
|Rough
|$384
|$593
|$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$854
|$1,392
|$1,661
|Clean
|$762
|$1,242
|$1,486
|Average
|$577
|$941
|$1,138
|Rough
|$393
|$641
|$789
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,348
|$1,567
|Clean
|$807
|$1,203
|$1,403
|Average
|$612
|$912
|$1,074
|Rough
|$417
|$621
|$745
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$952
|$1,390
|$1,606
|Clean
|$850
|$1,240
|$1,438
|Average
|$644
|$941
|$1,100
|Rough
|$438
|$641
|$763
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$1,825
|$2,059
|Clean
|$1,199
|$1,628
|$1,843
|Average
|$908
|$1,234
|$1,411
|Rough
|$618
|$841
|$978
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$988
|$1,550
|$1,831
|Clean
|$882
|$1,383
|$1,639
|Average
|$668
|$1,048
|$1,254
|Rough
|$455
|$714
|$870
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,521
|$3,100
|Clean
|$1,226
|$2,249
|$2,775
|Average
|$929
|$1,706
|$2,124
|Rough
|$633
|$1,162
|$1,473
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$982
|$1,527
|$1,799
|Clean
|$876
|$1,362
|$1,610
|Average
|$664
|$1,033
|$1,233
|Rough
|$452
|$704
|$855
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$716
|$1,247
|$1,514
|Clean
|$639
|$1,113
|$1,355
|Average
|$484
|$844
|$1,037
|Rough
|$330
|$575
|$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$821
|$1,289
|$1,524
|Clean
|$732
|$1,150
|$1,364
|Average
|$555
|$872
|$1,044
|Rough
|$378
|$594
|$724
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$747
|$1,257
|$1,514
|Clean
|$666
|$1,122
|$1,355
|Average
|$505
|$851
|$1,037
|Rough
|$344
|$579
|$719
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,350
|$2,114
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,886
|$2,232
|Average
|$913
|$1,430
|$1,708
|Rough
|$621
|$974
|$1,185
Estimated values
1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,121
|$1,803
|$2,144
|Clean
|$1,000
|$1,609
|$1,919
|Average
|$758
|$1,220
|$1,469
|Rough
|$516
|$831
|$1,019