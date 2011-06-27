  1. Home
Used 2004 Toyota Corolla CE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Corolla
Overview
$13,570
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$13,570
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$13,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$13,570
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$13,570
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$13,570
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
$13,570
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$13,570
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$13,570
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$13,570
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$13,570
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room46.2 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
$13,570
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight2502 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Length178.3 in.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height58.8 in.
EPA interior volume90.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.9 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
$13,570
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Impulse Red
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Black
  • Moonshadow Gray Metallic
  • Mineral Green
  • Indigo Ink Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Pebble Beige
Tires & Wheels
$13,570
inside mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P185/65R S tiresyes
Suspension
$13,570
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$13,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
