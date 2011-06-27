Estimated values
2004 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,425
|$4,071
|Clean
|$1,981
|$3,060
|$3,641
|Average
|$1,497
|$2,331
|$2,781
|Rough
|$1,012
|$1,602
|$1,921
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,019
|$3,082
|$3,655
|Clean
|$1,799
|$2,754
|$3,269
|Average
|$1,359
|$2,098
|$2,497
|Rough
|$920
|$1,442
|$1,725
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,355
|$4,005
|Clean
|$1,912
|$2,998
|$3,582
|Average
|$1,445
|$2,284
|$2,736
|Rough
|$977
|$1,570
|$1,890
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,218
|$3,410
|$4,051
|Clean
|$1,976
|$3,047
|$3,623
|Average
|$1,493
|$2,321
|$2,767
|Rough
|$1,010
|$1,595
|$1,911
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$3,241
|$3,858
|Clean
|$1,867
|$2,896
|$3,450
|Average
|$1,410
|$2,206
|$2,635
|Rough
|$954
|$1,516
|$1,820
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Corolla CE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,997
|$3,065
|$3,639
|Clean
|$1,780
|$2,739
|$3,255
|Average
|$1,345
|$2,086
|$2,486
|Rough
|$910
|$1,434
|$1,717