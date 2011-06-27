Used 2003 Toyota Corolla Consumer Reviews

Good amigo car gpjr , 10/20/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I've put 217k on my car, I commute to my job I do the maintenance on this vehicle myself, iridium plugs, serpentine belt, oil changes ac relay at 153k $90 at the dealers. I was a mechanic in the service, so not a problem, tires at 50k intervals, I put aftermarket rims on it after I lost a few hubcaps on the road, this vehicle has been a great investment and good amigo. Report Abuse

Best car ever! bonnieallen , 04/27/2015 LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I bought this car brand new off the lot and 12 years, and 250,000 miles later, still running like new! Very very minimal maintenance required for this car! i have barely done oil changes and only other repairs were replacing sway bar, a sensor that went at about 180k, and thats it! Even mechanics have told me that this is one of the best cars that toyota has put out and i very much believe that. Report Abuse

Best car i have had toyota1987 , 01/09/2013 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I have had this car a long time without issues. the only thing i have replaced since i bought it was a starter. My car just hit 200,200 miles!!! Report Abuse

It seems like it's going to run forever. Cliff , 07/13/2015 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This car is a beast that just wants to keep going. 202,000 and I just had a number of wear & tear repairs but I think it's at the half life point roughly. Weather doesn't phase it and the rust is very minimal for a car I don't garage or baby in any way. Superb investment so glad I bought it new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse