Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews
Still loving this car
I wrote a review in 2007 about how great this car is and it is just as terrific now. What a totally reliable vehicle, how do I get another one just like it, maybe I won't ever need another one? I have 187,000 miles on it now. I think the body style looks current and the seats/mats are better quality than the 2009 Civic. Plenty of acceleration for me, excellent mileage, great A/C and defrost, perfect usable size. I can't believe the resale value now is only $1,000, it is worth so much more.
1994 Toyota Review
This car has given me 8 years of totally reliable and economical service. The ONLY thing needed over this period of time was the routine servicing that should be done on any vehicle (oil change, tune-up, etc).
I love this car
The most practical and reliable car I've ever owned. In 13 years/153,000 miles, in addition to oil changes/fluid checks, the only repairs I've had are: water pump replacement, timing belt replacement, front and rear brakes, and dash board light replacement. I love the manual locks and doors... less to break.
Corolla wagon
Love the car. Best car I have ever owned. I have owned a 1995 5speed witch is better than an auto witch I have now. I bought it with 165,000. It runs like a new car.
Goes the Distance
Bought my 1994 wagon fresh off the 1st production line in Sept '93 (The last yr made in Japan). I don't drive much and keep it garaged so it still looks & runs the same as day 1!!! Haven't done anything but regular maintainance- fluid changes, brake pad, battery, tire & wiper blade replacements- That's it. I only have 50k miles on it so I'll have to give it to someone when I get tired of it because it won't die in my lifetime. I agree with another viewer that the Matrix is not a viable replacement because its trunk is way too small- but it's built with the same frame & engine. I'm going for the Prius next. Its hatchback trunk is a decent sz & it sure is sexy compared to the Corolla.
Sponsored cars related to the Corolla
Related Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner