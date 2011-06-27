Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

Still loving this car judyc135 , 09/16/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I wrote a review in 2007 about how great this car is and it is just as terrific now. What a totally reliable vehicle, how do I get another one just like it, maybe I won't ever need another one? I have 187,000 miles on it now. I think the body style looks current and the seats/mats are better quality than the 2009 Civic. Plenty of acceleration for me, excellent mileage, great A/C and defrost, perfect usable size. I can't believe the resale value now is only $1,000, it is worth so much more. Report Abuse

1994 Toyota Review mrauch , 12/06/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car has given me 8 years of totally reliable and economical service. The ONLY thing needed over this period of time was the routine servicing that should be done on any vehicle (oil change, tune-up, etc). Report Abuse

I love this car Ymoja , 04/23/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The most practical and reliable car I've ever owned. In 13 years/153,000 miles, in addition to oil changes/fluid checks, the only repairs I've had are: water pump replacement, timing belt replacement, front and rear brakes, and dash board light replacement. I love the manual locks and doors... less to break. Report Abuse

Corolla wagon mark , 03/18/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love the car. Best car I have ever owned. I have owned a 1995 5speed witch is better than an auto witch I have now. I bought it with 165,000. It runs like a new car. Report Abuse