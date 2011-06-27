  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Corolla
  4. Used 1994 Toyota Corolla
  5. Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Corolla
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Corollas for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,280 - $3,024
Used Corolla for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Still loving this car

judyc135, 09/16/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I wrote a review in 2007 about how great this car is and it is just as terrific now. What a totally reliable vehicle, how do I get another one just like it, maybe I won't ever need another one? I have 187,000 miles on it now. I think the body style looks current and the seats/mats are better quality than the 2009 Civic. Plenty of acceleration for me, excellent mileage, great A/C and defrost, perfect usable size. I can't believe the resale value now is only $1,000, it is worth so much more.

Report Abuse

1994 Toyota Review

mrauch, 12/06/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car has given me 8 years of totally reliable and economical service. The ONLY thing needed over this period of time was the routine servicing that should be done on any vehicle (oil change, tune-up, etc).

Report Abuse

I love this car

Ymoja, 04/23/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The most practical and reliable car I've ever owned. In 13 years/153,000 miles, in addition to oil changes/fluid checks, the only repairs I've had are: water pump replacement, timing belt replacement, front and rear brakes, and dash board light replacement. I love the manual locks and doors... less to break.

Report Abuse

Corolla wagon

mark, 03/18/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love the car. Best car I have ever owned. I have owned a 1995 5speed witch is better than an auto witch I have now. I bought it with 165,000. It runs like a new car.

Report Abuse

Goes the Distance

Toyota4eva, 03/25/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought my 1994 wagon fresh off the 1st production line in Sept '93 (The last yr made in Japan). I don't drive much and keep it garaged so it still looks & runs the same as day 1!!! Haven't done anything but regular maintainance- fluid changes, brake pad, battery, tire & wiper blade replacements- That's it. I only have 50k miles on it so I'll have to give it to someone when I get tired of it because it won't die in my lifetime. I agree with another viewer that the Matrix is not a viable replacement because its trunk is way too small- but it's built with the same frame & engine. I'm going for the Prius next. Its hatchback trunk is a decent sz & it sure is sexy compared to the Corolla.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Corollas for sale

Related Used 1994 Toyota Corolla Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles