Used 1994 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1990 Toyota Corolla SR5 with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JT2AE96V9L0124679

Stock: 307377A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020