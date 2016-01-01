Used 1990 Toyota Corolla for Sale Near Me

Bought my 1990 4dr Corolla (base model, no power anything) in 2014 for $865 as my first car. It wasn't in terrible condition but it had been sitting so all four tires were dry-rotted. I replaced the front two to avoid slipping in the winter, serviced transmission, performed an oil change, and performed a tune up. With a couple hundred dollars into it, it was running fine and continues to do so despite being 26 years old now. There is an exhaust leak, the door handle fell off once, and one night the battery terminal literally broke in half and disconnected itself while driving. Fixed it the next day with a $5 dollar one from Auto Zone and everything was back to normal. I've put ~10K miles on it in a little over a year. Being an 18-year-old boy, it definitely isn't the most exciting thing to drive for me but it gets me where I need to go with around 30 MPG as I drive like a granny in town. Purely based on value, it's a better one than any other first car I could've chosen. There was no other car I could've bought that would have cost this little and still work reliably every day.

