Estimated values
1998 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,288
|$3,288
|$3,834
|Clean
|$2,021
|$2,912
|$3,397
|Average
|$1,488
|$2,161
|$2,525
|Rough
|$955
|$1,410
|$1,652
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,651
|$3,615
|$4,143
|Clean
|$2,342
|$3,203
|$3,672
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,377
|$2,729
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,551
|$1,785
Estimated values
1998 Toyota Celica GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,992
|$3,134
|$3,754
|Clean
|$1,760
|$2,776
|$3,327
|Average
|$1,296
|$2,060
|$2,472
|Rough
|$831
|$1,345
|$1,618