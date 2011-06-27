Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,851
|$6,200
|$7,404
|Clean
|$3,451
|$5,555
|$6,648
|Average
|$2,651
|$4,266
|$5,137
|Rough
|$1,851
|$2,977
|$3,626
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 2WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,176
|$5,022
|$5,966
|Clean
|$2,846
|$4,500
|$5,357
|Average
|$2,186
|$3,456
|$4,139
|Rough
|$1,527
|$2,412
|$2,922
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 2WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,976
|$6,544
|$7,863
|Clean
|$3,563
|$5,864
|$7,060
|Average
|$2,737
|$4,503
|$5,455
|Rough
|$1,911
|$3,143
|$3,850
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,982
|$9,553
|$11,382
|Clean
|$5,361
|$8,560
|$10,221
|Average
|$4,118
|$6,574
|$7,897
|Rough
|$2,876
|$4,588
|$5,574