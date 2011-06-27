  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,591$6,400$7,688
Clean$4,356$6,064$7,272
Average$3,885$5,392$6,440
Rough$3,415$4,719$5,608
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,973$6,857$8,196
Clean$4,719$6,496$7,753
Average$4,209$5,776$6,866
Rough$3,700$5,056$5,979
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,066$7,025$8,419
Clean$4,807$6,656$7,963
Average$4,288$5,918$7,052
Rough$3,769$5,180$6,141
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,306$6,041$7,273
Clean$4,086$5,723$6,879
Average$3,645$5,089$6,092
Rough$3,203$4,454$5,305
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,575$7,643$9,114
Clean$5,290$7,242$8,621
Average$4,719$6,439$7,635
Rough$4,148$5,636$6,648
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,766$6,639$7,972
Clean$4,522$6,290$7,540
Average$4,034$5,593$6,678
Rough$3,546$4,895$5,815
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,443$8,084$9,958
Clean$5,164$7,660$9,419
Average$4,607$6,810$8,342
Rough$4,049$5,961$7,264
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,471$8,720$10,322
Clean$6,139$8,262$9,764
Average$5,477$7,346$8,647
Rough$4,814$6,430$7,530
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,211$5,966$7,215
Clean$3,996$5,653$6,825
Average$3,564$5,026$6,044
Rough$3,133$4,400$5,263
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,335$7,388$8,848
Clean$5,062$7,000$8,369
Average$4,516$6,224$7,412
Rough$3,969$5,448$6,454
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,664$6,488$7,786
Clean$4,426$6,148$7,365
Average$3,948$5,466$6,522
Rough$3,470$4,784$5,680
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Kia Sorento on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,996 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,653 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Sorento is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,996 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,653 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Kia Sorento, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Kia Sorento with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,996 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,653 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Kia Sorento. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Kia Sorento and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Kia Sorento ranges from $3,133 to $7,215, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Kia Sorento is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.