Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,591
|$6,400
|$7,688
|Clean
|$4,356
|$6,064
|$7,272
|Average
|$3,885
|$5,392
|$6,440
|Rough
|$3,415
|$4,719
|$5,608
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,973
|$6,857
|$8,196
|Clean
|$4,719
|$6,496
|$7,753
|Average
|$4,209
|$5,776
|$6,866
|Rough
|$3,700
|$5,056
|$5,979
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,066
|$7,025
|$8,419
|Clean
|$4,807
|$6,656
|$7,963
|Average
|$4,288
|$5,918
|$7,052
|Rough
|$3,769
|$5,180
|$6,141
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,306
|$6,041
|$7,273
|Clean
|$4,086
|$5,723
|$6,879
|Average
|$3,645
|$5,089
|$6,092
|Rough
|$3,203
|$4,454
|$5,305
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,575
|$7,643
|$9,114
|Clean
|$5,290
|$7,242
|$8,621
|Average
|$4,719
|$6,439
|$7,635
|Rough
|$4,148
|$5,636
|$6,648
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,766
|$6,639
|$7,972
|Clean
|$4,522
|$6,290
|$7,540
|Average
|$4,034
|$5,593
|$6,678
|Rough
|$3,546
|$4,895
|$5,815
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,443
|$8,084
|$9,958
|Clean
|$5,164
|$7,660
|$9,419
|Average
|$4,607
|$6,810
|$8,342
|Rough
|$4,049
|$5,961
|$7,264
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,471
|$8,720
|$10,322
|Clean
|$6,139
|$8,262
|$9,764
|Average
|$5,477
|$7,346
|$8,647
|Rough
|$4,814
|$6,430
|$7,530
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,211
|$5,966
|$7,215
|Clean
|$3,996
|$5,653
|$6,825
|Average
|$3,564
|$5,026
|$6,044
|Rough
|$3,133
|$4,400
|$5,263
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento EX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,335
|$7,388
|$8,848
|Clean
|$5,062
|$7,000
|$8,369
|Average
|$4,516
|$6,224
|$7,412
|Rough
|$3,969
|$5,448
|$6,454
Estimated values
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,664
|$6,488
|$7,786
|Clean
|$4,426
|$6,148
|$7,365
|Average
|$3,948
|$5,466
|$6,522
|Rough
|$3,470
|$4,784
|$5,680