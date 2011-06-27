  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,469$35,622$37,793
Clean$32,329$34,371$36,402
Average$30,048$31,869$33,620
Rough$27,768$29,367$30,838
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,230$16,964$18,685
Clean$14,712$16,369$17,997
Average$13,674$15,177$16,621
Rough$12,636$13,986$15,246
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,232$13,894$15,537
Clean$11,815$13,406$14,965
Average$10,982$12,430$13,822
Rough$10,148$11,454$12,678
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,936$19,132$21,305
Clean$16,359$18,460$20,521
Average$15,205$17,116$18,953
Rough$14,052$15,773$17,384
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,073$24,181$26,282
Clean$21,321$23,332$25,315
Average$19,817$21,634$23,380
Rough$18,313$19,935$21,445
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,372$23,397$25,416
Clean$20,644$22,575$24,481
Average$19,188$20,932$22,610
Rough$17,732$19,289$20,739
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,662$34,226$36,792
Clean$30,584$33,024$35,438
Average$28,427$30,621$32,729
Rough$26,269$28,217$30,021
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,626$21,733$23,828
Clean$18,957$20,970$22,951
Average$17,620$19,444$21,197
Rough$16,283$17,917$19,443
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,409$17,263$19,101
Clean$14,884$16,657$18,398
Average$13,835$15,445$16,992
Rough$12,785$14,232$15,586
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,701$20,956$23,190
Clean$18,064$20,220$22,336
Average$16,790$18,748$20,629
Rough$15,516$17,276$18,922
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,020$15,794$17,551
Clean$13,542$15,239$16,905
Average$12,587$14,130$15,613
Rough$11,632$13,021$14,321
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,111$46,232$47,426
Clean$43,575$44,609$45,680
Average$40,501$41,362$42,189
Rough$37,428$38,114$38,697
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,029$14,738$16,430
Clean$12,585$14,221$15,825
Average$11,698$13,186$14,616
Rough$10,810$12,150$13,406
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Camaro on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,815 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,406 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Camaro is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro ranges from $10,148 to $15,537, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.