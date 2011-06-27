Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,469
|$35,622
|$37,793
|Clean
|$32,329
|$34,371
|$36,402
|Average
|$30,048
|$31,869
|$33,620
|Rough
|$27,768
|$29,367
|$30,838
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,230
|$16,964
|$18,685
|Clean
|$14,712
|$16,369
|$17,997
|Average
|$13,674
|$15,177
|$16,621
|Rough
|$12,636
|$13,986
|$15,246
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,232
|$13,894
|$15,537
|Clean
|$11,815
|$13,406
|$14,965
|Average
|$10,982
|$12,430
|$13,822
|Rough
|$10,148
|$11,454
|$12,678
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,936
|$19,132
|$21,305
|Clean
|$16,359
|$18,460
|$20,521
|Average
|$15,205
|$17,116
|$18,953
|Rough
|$14,052
|$15,773
|$17,384
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,073
|$24,181
|$26,282
|Clean
|$21,321
|$23,332
|$25,315
|Average
|$19,817
|$21,634
|$23,380
|Rough
|$18,313
|$19,935
|$21,445
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,372
|$23,397
|$25,416
|Clean
|$20,644
|$22,575
|$24,481
|Average
|$19,188
|$20,932
|$22,610
|Rough
|$17,732
|$19,289
|$20,739
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,662
|$34,226
|$36,792
|Clean
|$30,584
|$33,024
|$35,438
|Average
|$28,427
|$30,621
|$32,729
|Rough
|$26,269
|$28,217
|$30,021
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,626
|$21,733
|$23,828
|Clean
|$18,957
|$20,970
|$22,951
|Average
|$17,620
|$19,444
|$21,197
|Rough
|$16,283
|$17,917
|$19,443
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,409
|$17,263
|$19,101
|Clean
|$14,884
|$16,657
|$18,398
|Average
|$13,835
|$15,445
|$16,992
|Rough
|$12,785
|$14,232
|$15,586
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,701
|$20,956
|$23,190
|Clean
|$18,064
|$20,220
|$22,336
|Average
|$16,790
|$18,748
|$20,629
|Rough
|$15,516
|$17,276
|$18,922
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,020
|$15,794
|$17,551
|Clean
|$13,542
|$15,239
|$16,905
|Average
|$12,587
|$14,130
|$15,613
|Rough
|$11,632
|$13,021
|$14,321
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,111
|$46,232
|$47,426
|Clean
|$43,575
|$44,609
|$45,680
|Average
|$40,501
|$41,362
|$42,189
|Rough
|$37,428
|$38,114
|$38,697
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Camaro LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,029
|$14,738
|$16,430
|Clean
|$12,585
|$14,221
|$15,825
|Average
|$11,698
|$13,186
|$14,616
|Rough
|$10,810
|$12,150
|$13,406