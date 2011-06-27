Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,726
|$17,113
|$18,704
|Clean
|$15,278
|$16,637
|$18,150
|Average
|$14,382
|$15,685
|$17,043
|Rough
|$13,485
|$14,732
|$15,936
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,107
|$20,455
|$22,032
|Clean
|$18,562
|$19,886
|$21,379
|Average
|$17,473
|$18,748
|$20,075
|Rough
|$16,384
|$17,610
|$18,771
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,871
|$19,181
|$20,708
|Clean
|$17,361
|$18,648
|$20,095
|Average
|$16,343
|$17,580
|$18,869
|Rough
|$15,324
|$16,513
|$17,644
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,160
|$15,373
|$16,768
|Clean
|$13,757
|$14,945
|$16,272
|Average
|$12,950
|$14,090
|$15,279
|Rough
|$12,142
|$13,235
|$14,286
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,777
|$16,036
|$17,482
|Clean
|$14,356
|$15,590
|$16,965
|Average
|$13,514
|$14,698
|$15,930
|Rough
|$12,671
|$13,805
|$14,895
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,688
|$18,063
|$19,647
|Clean
|$16,213
|$17,560
|$19,066
|Average
|$15,261
|$16,555
|$17,902
|Rough
|$14,310
|$15,550
|$16,739