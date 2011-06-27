Used 1994 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

Camry is the Car toyotaduude , 03/27/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful The 1994 XLE Camry is luxury and reliability combined with a cheetah. Ok, not really a cheetah, more like 185 horses. I have purchased my Camry pre-owned in '02 and have put over 130k with 265k and counting. If you want to spend money on other things in life, then I highly recommend buying a Camry and maintain it. The investment will pay dividends. Report Abuse

Superb reliability Very happy customer , 03/03/2016 LE 4dr Sedan 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought my 94 Camry 2.2L in 2011 with 107,000 miles. Now has 157, 000 and have only replaced the starter and oil changes. Starter went out due to sitting in the garage for almost a year, due to circumstances, not mechanical issues. Honestly the best car I've ever owned. The reliability of this car is ridiculously high. Last winter we got a ton of snow and she powered through everywhere we went with no issues. Even had to push my girlfriend's SUV into our driveway with it. Cant go wrong with this car, my only complaints are: the the A/C hasnt worked since I bought it due to a leak. And the muffler rusted off, so its louder than normal but not excessive. Parts are easy to find and cheap to buy if you need them. Highly recommended Around 25-30 mpg, Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just can't part with it! Sam , 11/07/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased my Camry in 1996, from a single owner. My plan was to drive it for 10 years, then buy a new car, but I just can't seem to part with it. After 14 years, and 200,000 miles, both the interior and exterior look new, with just one speck of rust where the spoiler is attached to the car. The only problem I have run into is that the antenna only goes up half- way, but the reception is still great. I have never put any money into it, other than regular maintenance, and I still get 30 mpg. The engine is incredibly quiet, and the ride is very smooth. I haven't decided which car I will buy next, but I'm sure that it will be a Toyota! Report Abuse

First Car ohsookay , 06/29/2014 LE 2dr Coupe 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car in 2012 after I got my license, and it really is a great car. Purchased the car at 130k, and I'm current at 216k. Never had any major problems with it; just the usual standard routine; oil, tires, brakes, struts, and transmission fluid. The only major thing I take in my Camry is for the timing belt, but other than that the car runs amazing. Seats are super comfortable, and compared to most cars nowadays, there's plenty of leg and head room! And a spacious trunk as well. I get about 28/29 ish mpg on highway, and just a little bit less on the street. Report Abuse