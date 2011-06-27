  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Camry Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,670
See Camry Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)40/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)680.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyes
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,670
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,670
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Illuminated Door Sill Enhancementsyes
Leather Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
Ashtray Kityes
Carpet Floor and Trunk Mat Setyes
Hide Away Cargo Netyes
Premium HDD Navigation w/Entune App Suite and JBLyes
Cargo Toteyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat and All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Enhancementsyes
All Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Trayyes
Display Audio w/Navigation and Entune App Suiteyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Front track62.0 in.
Length189.2 in.
Curb weight3525 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume115.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Exterior Colors
  • Super White
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Attitude Black Metallic
  • Clearwater Blue Metallic
  • Cosmic Gray Mica
  • Cypress Pearl
  • Champagne Mica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather/suede
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Light Gray/Ash , leather/suede
  • Light Gray/Ash , cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,670
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,670
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Camry Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles